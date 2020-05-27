New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Big Lots by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BIG opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

