NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NCR were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NCR by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

