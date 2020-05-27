Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

