Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

