Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt Sells 2,756 Shares

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.66.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

