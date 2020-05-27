Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

