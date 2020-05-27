Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Marathon Oil worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

