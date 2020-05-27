MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

MGNX stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

