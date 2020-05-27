Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

