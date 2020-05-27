Mackay Shields LLC Sells 800 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $251,538. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

