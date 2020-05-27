Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

