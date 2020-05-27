Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

NYSE FBHS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

