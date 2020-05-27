Mackay Shields LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of RadNet worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of RadNet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.