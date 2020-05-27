Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

