Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $120,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,725,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after acquiring an additional 732,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.