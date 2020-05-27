Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

