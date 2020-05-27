Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 80,403 BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 49,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NYSE:BBK opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

