Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $13,237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,410.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

