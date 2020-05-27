Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $122.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $104,545.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,206.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,442.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

