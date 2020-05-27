Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

