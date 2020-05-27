Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,615,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,853 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $998,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

