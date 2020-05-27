iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.98.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

