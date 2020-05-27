iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,030,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 241,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.