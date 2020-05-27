iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 310.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

AIA opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

