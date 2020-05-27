Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.84, approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 55,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.