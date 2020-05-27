Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 3,406 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $127,452.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,819.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $381,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $362,330.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 345 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $10,011.90.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Karen Seaberg sold 115 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $9,913.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.73. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Securities started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 671,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 473,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 340,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

