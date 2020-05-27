IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of SP opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.28. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.