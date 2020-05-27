IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Marcus by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Marcus by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $377.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.31. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

