IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 67.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $3,782,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $358.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.24. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

