IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 542,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $343,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

GDOT opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

