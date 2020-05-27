IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $179,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

