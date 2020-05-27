IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $173,000 Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTHX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

