IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 16,123 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

