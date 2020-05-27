IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 16,004 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Kforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of KFRC opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

