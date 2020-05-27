IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

