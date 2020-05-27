IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,570 NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

