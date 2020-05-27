IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.18.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

