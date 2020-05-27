IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

FOLD opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.30. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $228,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,981,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,771 shares of company stock worth $1,389,984. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

