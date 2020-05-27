IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,628,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $872,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,480,742.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

