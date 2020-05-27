IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

