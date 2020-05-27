IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Newmark Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $666.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

