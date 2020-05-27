IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 14,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.