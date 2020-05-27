IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

In other news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

