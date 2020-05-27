IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Domo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Domo by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Domo Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

