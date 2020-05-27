IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.