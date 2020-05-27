IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.