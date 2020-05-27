IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Quanex Building Products worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 55.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.