IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $469,000.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar purchased 1,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

