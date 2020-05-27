IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3,031.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $89.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

