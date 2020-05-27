IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,706 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,655,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 631,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

